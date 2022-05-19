Sports

Sri Lanka hold Bangladesh in first Test: Records broken

May 19, 2022

A gritty effort by the Sri Lankans in the second innings of the first Test versus Bangladesh forced a draw in Chattogram. Resuming the day on 39/2, Sri Lanka dug in and consumed time. Crucial knocks by the batters ensured the match was drawn. Earlier, Sri Lanka scored 397/10 before Bangladesh responded with 465/10d. Sri Lanka managed 260/6 next before play was called off.

BAN vs SL How did the first Test pan out?

SL were bowled out for 397 runs in the first innings. Veteran Angelo Mathews struck 199, besides Kusal Mendis (54) and Dinesh Chandimal (66) managing useful runs. Nayeem Hasan claimed six wickets for 105 runs. In response, Bangladesh (465/10d) saw Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim score important centuries. SL hung on despite losing wickets in the second innings. The match ended in a draw.

Mathews 12th Test ton for Mathews

Veteran Lankan ace Mathews racked up a stellar 199, his second-highest score in Tests. His knock was laced with 19 fours and one six. Notably, he scored a duck in the second innings. Mathews has now raced to 6,631 runs at 44.80. He notched his 12th Test century. In the second innings, Mathews also registered his third career duck in Test cricket.

Stats Unique record for Mathews

Mathews is only the 12th Test batter to be dismissed on 199 in whites. He has joined the likes of Mudassar Nasar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sanath Jayasuriya, Steve Waugh, Matthew Elliott, Younis Khan, Ian Bell, Steve Smith, KL Rahul, Dean Elgar, and Faf du Plessis. Surprisingly, he is the first Test batter to be dismissed on scores of 99 and 199.

Duo Feats attained by Chandimal and Karunaratne

Chandimal smashed 66 and 39*. The senior batter brought up his 21st Test fifty. He has gotten past 800 Test runs against Bangladesh, becoming the fifth Lankan player to do so. Overall, Chandimal has 4,322 runs at 40.01. Dimuth Karunaratne scored 9 and 52. The southpaw hammered his 28th Test fifty, including a third versus Bangladesh. He has 895 runs versus Bangladesh at 47.10.

Stands Partnership records for Bangladesh

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tamim struck a century-plus stand for the opening wicket in the first innings. This is the highest opening partnership for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka. Mushfiqur and Liton Das shared a 165-run stand for the fourth wicket. This is the second-highest stand for the fourth wicket for Bangladesh against SL.

Rahim First Bangladeshi batter to slam 5,000 runs in Tests

On Day 4, Mushfiqur ran past the 5,000-run mark in whites (5,037). He became the first batter from Bangladesh to have chronicled such a feat. He averages a modest 36.76 in 81 matches (eight hundreds, 25 fifties). Mushfiqur has managed to score 1,148 runs against Sri Lanka across 16 Tests. He averages a stellar 47.83. He has notched two hundreds and seven fifties.

Tamim Tamim smashes 10th Test century in Tests

Tamim Iqbal slammed his 10th Test hundred in the first innings. He compiled a 133-run knock from 218 balls. Tamim has raced to 4,981 runs in Tests. He has also surpassed the 900-run mark versus Lanka in Tests. He has managed to smash his maiden ton versus Sri Lanka.

Wickets Notable numbers for Nayeem and Shakib

Nayeem picked up 6/105 in the first innings. This is his best figures in Test cricket. He also registered his third five-wicket haul. He has become the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim six wickets in an innings versus SL. Shakib Al Hasan claimed four scalps in the match. He has raced to 219 Test scalps, including 33 versus SL.

Batting Batting feats attained by Mendis and Liton

Kusal Mendis scored 54 and 48 in the match. He has 3,180 runs at 34.94. He slammed his 13th Test half-century. He has 627 runs versus Bangladesh at 69.66. Liton Das scored 88 in the first innings for Bangladesh. He has 1,818 runs at 34.30. He slammed his 12th Test fifty and third versus Lanka.