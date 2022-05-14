Sports

Indian Premier League: Decoding Rashid Khan's numbers against CSK

Rashid Khan has been a vital cog for Gujarat Titans (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans (GT) have qualified for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Ace wrist-spinner Rashid Khan has been one of their vital contributors in this regard. He has been a troublemaker to his rivals for yet another season. GT will face an evicted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. We decode Rashid's numbers against CSK.

Rashid has a wealth of T20 experience underneath.

His leg-breaks and googlies are a mystery for even the best batters in the tournament.

The results are a testimony to the same.

He is second to Mohammed Shami (16) among the highest wicket-takers for the Titans.

Another match-winning performance from his end would lead to GT retaining their number one spot.

4/24 Rashid's four-fer proves costly for LSG

Rashid was introduced in the eighth over, with LSG's score reading 44/3. The leggie sprung into action straight away, dismissing Krunal Pandya on a googly. He conceded only four runs in his second over. In the third over, he plumbed Jason Holder (1) on the final delivery. Later, Rashid got the better of Deepak Hooda (27) and Avesh Khan (12) to bundle out Lucknow.

Vs CSK How has Rashid fared against CSK in IPL?

Rashid has pocketed 10 wickets in 11 matches against the Super Kings. He averages 30.40. However, he has maintained a stellar economy of 6.90. He grabbed his best figures (3/36) in Delhi in IPL 2021. Rashid had finished with figures of 0/29 in the previous match-up against CSK. Notably, all his dismissals have been in the middle-overs, where he averages 25.20.

Match-up Ruturaj has towering numbers against Rashid

As per Cricketpedia, Rashid has dismissed MS Dhoni just once in their match-ups. He has conceded 23 runs off 32 deliveries. Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, has fared well versus Rashid. He has slammed him for 43 runs in 25 deliveries and has been dismissed once. Rashid hasn't had many successes against Ambati Rayudu as well. He has conceded 79 runs off 65 deliveries (SR 121.53).

2022 A look at Rashid's dazzling numbers in IPL 2022

The Afghan spinner has clipped 15 wickets in 12 matches this season. He averages 21.67 and has bowled at an awe-striking economy of 6.79. His last five performances in the tournament read: 0/45 vs SRH, 1/29 vs RCB, 0/21 vs PBKS, 2/24 vs MI, and 4/24 against LSG. Overall, he has affected 108 dismissals in 88 matches at 20.71 (economy 6.39).

Information A look at the IPL standings

Gujarat Titans are seated atop the points table with nine wins from 12 outings (NRR of +0.376). LSG and RR trail at the second and third spots with eight and seven wins respectively. Meanwhile, CSK are ninth-placed with four wins in 12 fixtures.