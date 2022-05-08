Sports

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Sixth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. SRH have claimed five wins so far. However, they have lost their last three fixtures. RCB have mustered six wins this season. They had lost to SRH by nine wickets in the last match-up. Here is the pitch report.

The Wankhede Stadium will play host to this Southern Derby. The wicket has averaged a first innings total of around 175 (last five matches). Chasing sides have won four of the last five matches. Pacers have chipped in with impressive numbers than spinners. The last outing at Wankhede witnessed RR (190/4) hand a six-wicket defeat to PBKS (189/5).

SRH have just one win from eight outings at Wankhede. SRH's (118) lone triumph was against MI (87) by 31 runs back in 2018. This season, Sunrisers (195/6) lost to Gujarat Titans (199/5) by five wickets in their only outing at Wankhede. Abhishek Sharma (65) scored the bulk of runs for SRH. Right-arm quick Umran Malik pocketed his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL (5/25).

RCB have a 6-8 win-loss record at Wankhede in the cash-rich tournament. This season, the Challengers have won both their outings at this venue. RCB (173/6) clinched a four-wicket win over RR (169/3) in their maiden fixture at Wankhede. Dinesh Karthik (44*) and Shahbaz Ahmed (45) were the top scorers for RCB. Later, RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs.

The highest scores registered at Wankhede this season: 222/2 RR vs DC, 207/8 DC vs RR, and 199/5 GT vs SRH. The lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022: 131/5 CSK vs KKR, 132/8 MI vs LSG, and 133/4 KKR vs CSK.

Jos Buttler (RR) has clobbered the most runs at this venue in the season underway (251). He averages 62.75 across five matches. KL Rahul (LSG) has hammered the second-most runs at Wankhede (180). He averages 60.00 across four outings. Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and veteran quick Umesh Yadav (KKR) have scalped 10 wickets each.

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed across languages on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).