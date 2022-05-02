Sports

IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 02, 2022

Gujarat Titans are a team to beat this season (Source: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

A belligerent-looking Gujarat Titans (GT) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. GT occupy the top spot in the standings (NRR of +0.377). They are currently on a five-match winning streak. Meanwhile, PBKS are seated seventh. They have pocketed four wins and five losses (-0.470). Here is the complete match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. It has been a moderately scoring venue over the last five matches. The wicket has averaged a first innings score of around 160. Both pacers and spinners have clocked decent numbers.

PBKS PBKS struggling to rake in crucial wins

PBKS' campaign has been marred with losses this season. They have lost three of the last four matches, including a 20-run defeat at the hands of LSG of late. Bowling hasn't been much of a concern. Pacer Kagiso Rabada and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar have been consistent with their exploits. Batting-wise, they would want their top and middle order to click as a whole.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the earlier face-off. Batting first, PBKS hoarded 189/9 in 20 overs with, Liam Livingstone slamming a 27-ball 64. In reply, GT (190/4) chased down the target with Shubman Gill (96) as the top scorer.

GT Titans will hope to beat PBKS once again

Titans are inching close to qualifying for the playoffs in IPL 2022. As a unit, they haven't showcased any weaknesses as such. They have beaten some of the top-tier teams courtesy of the heroics of their batters. Among bowlers, the onus would be on Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson to make the early inroads. Rashid Khan could make matters worse for PBKS.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

GT (probable XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami. PBKS (probable XI): Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, right-arm quick Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) has scalped eight wickets so far at 18.46. Left-handed batter Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) has struck 307 runs this season at 38.37. David Miller (GT) has smashed 276 runs in nine matches this season. He averages 69.00. Hardik Pandya (GT) has amassed 308 runs this season at 51.33. He has claimed four wickets as well.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar. Fantasy XI (option 2): Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson.