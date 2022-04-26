Sports

IPL 2022, RR defend 144 versus RCB: Records broken

IPL 2022, RR defend 144 versus RCB: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2022, 11:15 pm 2 min read

Ashwin was on fire with the ball (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore were beaten by Rajasthan Royals in match number 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Tuesday. Asked to bat first, the Sanju Samson-led RR managed 144/8 in 20 overs. Riyan Parag scored an unbeaten fifty. In response, RCB had a poor outing with the bat to surrender the tie (115/10). Here are the records that were broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals and there weren't any defining partnerships. Besides Parag's fifty, Sanju Samson chipped in with 27. RCB bowlers did an able job, with Josh Hazlewood being the chief architect. He claimed 2/19 from his four overs. In response, RCB lost Virat Kohli early on. RR kept the pressure and got the job done comfortably.

Bowlers Notable feats for the RCB bowlers

Mohammed Siraj (2/30) has eight wickets from nine games this season at 40.25. Overall, he has raced to 58 wickets. Josh Hazlewood (2/19) has 10 wickets from five games this season. He has an average of 13.60. Wanindu Hasaranga (2/23) has raced to 13 wickets this season at 18.84. Harshal Patel (1/33) has 10 scalps this season. Overall, he has raced to 88 scalps.

Parag Riyan Parag slams second IPL fifty

Riyan Parag bailed RR out to help them at the death. He top scored for RR with a 31-ball 56*. He smashed three fours and four sixes (SR 180.65). This was his second fifty in the IPL, besides his best score. He has also got past 400 IPL runs as well (443). This season has has 104 runs at 20.80.

Kohli Another failure for Virat Kohli

RCB's Kohli (9) suffered another failure. After two successive golden ducks, a change in position didn't work out. His scores in IPL 2022 read as 41*, 12, 5, 48, 1, 12, 0, 0, and 9. He is averaging 14.22, managing 128 runs from nine games. Kohli has been dismissed five times in the powerplay this season. He averages 6.80 in PP overs.

Ashwin 150 IPL wickets for R Ashwin

RR spinner R Ashwin (3/17) has become the eighth bowler in IPL history to claim 150-plus wickets (152). Ashwin is also the fifth spinner to achieve this milestone. He has also surpassed the wickets tally of Harbhajan Singh (150). In the ongoing season, he has claimed seven scalps. Ashwin has also raced to 20 wickets in the IPL versus RCB.

Do you know? RR bowlers excel against RCB

Prasidh Krishna finished with figures worth 2/23. He has raced to 10 wickets this season and 40 overall. Meanwhile, fellow RR pacer Kuldeep Sen claimed 4/20 from 3.3 overs. This is his maiden four-wicket haul.