Senior Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was voted the ICC Player of the Month for February on Tuesday. He received the recognition for his incredible performance in the recently-concluded Test series against England, that India won 3-1. Now, he would be aiming to replicate this show in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. Let us have a look at the records he can break.

Career A look at his IPL career

Ashwin has represented Chennai Super Kings, Pune Supergiants and Punjab Kings in the past, and presently plays for the Delhi Capitals. He remains one of the greatest exponents of carrom ball, a weapon he uses quite often in the IPL. The 34-year-old is presently the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL. He has scalped 138 wickets from 154 matches at an average of 26.81 so far.

Wickets Ashwin set to complete 150 IPL wickets

Ashwin is set to become the sixth bowler and fourth spinner to take 150 or more wickets in the IPL. Ashwin, who requires only 12 scalps, will also be only the second off-spinner to reach this landmark. He is currently behind Lasith Malinga (170), Amit Mishra (160), Piyush Chawla (156), Dwayne Bravo (153) and Harbhajan Singh (150) on the tally.

Information Will Ashwin leave behind Harbhajan on this list?

Ashwin could also leave behind Harbhajan in terms of bowling dot balls. The latter has delivered the highest number of dot balls (1,249) in the tournament thus far. Meanwhile, Ashwin follows him with 1,170 on this list.

What next? Ashwin will be an important asset for the DC