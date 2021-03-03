Age is just a number for Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who seems to be unstoppable even at 41. The Jamaican batsman has truly been a nightmare for bowlers over the years across all formats. Gayle, who is a proud owner of over 13,000 T20 runs, remains a veteran at the Indian Premier League. We take a look at his records in India's cash-rich league.

Career A look at his IPL career

At present, Gayle is the seventh-highest run-scorer and third-highest among overseas players, in the IPL. In a career spanning over a decade, the left-handed batsman has amassed 4,772 runs from 132 matches at an incredible average of 41.13. He owns a strike-rate of 150.11, second-highest among the top seven batsmen in the tournament. Gayle scored 288 runs at 41.14 in the 2020 edition.

Hundreds Most hundreds in the IPL

Gayle, who plays for the Punjab Kings, has slammed most number of hundreds (6) in the cash-rich league. Interestingly, he recorded five of them playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, while one for PK. The likes of Virat Kohli (5), David Warner (4), Shane Watson (4) and AB de Villiers (3) follow him on the elite tally.

Sixes Most sixes in the IPL

Gayle's ability to tonk long maximums needs no introduction. He has a registered most number of sixes in the IPL so far (349). This is 114 more than the next-best AB de Villiers (232). The Caribbean maestro also holds the record of smashing most number of sixes in an innings (17 vs PWI, 2013). Meanwhile, Gayle has slammed 384 fours so far.

Do you know? Special feats attained by Gayle

Gayle is the only player in the IPL besides de Villiers to have scored more than 4,500 runs with an average of over 40 and strike-rate of 150+. He is also the fastest to 4,000 IPL runs (112th innings).

Ton Fastest hundred in T20 cricket