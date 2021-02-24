Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin disarrayed England in the second session on Day 1 of the ongoing Motera Test (D/N). As a result, the visitors have been bundled out for 112 in the first innings. Local boy Axar took a five-wicket haul, while Ashwin worked in tandem with him in the second session. Here is more on the same.

Session How did the innings pan out?

England continued to falter in the second session after India got rid of Root and Crawley. They lost as many as six wickets including Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Jack Leach. Meanwhile, Ashwin and Axar shared nine wickets, with the latter snapping up a five-wicket haul (6). India are in complete control of the Test presently.

Duo Axar, Ashwin dismantle England

After taking a historic five-for in his debut Test, local boy Axar Patel continued his assault in Ahmedabad as well. He was among the wickets in the second session after striking initially. Notably, Axar took his second five-wicket haul in Tests after scalping one in his maiden Test. Meanwhile, Ashwin also perturbed the English batsmen duly, taking three wickets.

Information A notable feature of the Motera track

On the incumbent Motera track, the spinners have been able to keep the ball straight despite giving revolutions. The wicket, which is rolled up with red soil, comprises of turn, pace and bounce. Notably, four days of play is still left.

England Crawley's knock the only positive for England