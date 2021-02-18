-
IPL 2021 Auction: DC rope in Australian star Steve Smith
Australian maestro Steve Smith has been acquired by the Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2.2 crore in the IPL 2021 player auction.
The Australian middle-order batsman had set his base price at Rs. 2 crore ahead of the auction.
Previously, Smith was sacked as captain of Rajasthan Royals, with wicket-keeper Sanju Samson replacing him for the role.
Here is more.
Smith was backed by the RR following ball-tampering scandal
Interestingly, RR had retained Smith for Rs. 12.5 crore in 2018.
He was appointed the captain for their comeback season, however, he stepped down in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.
Smith returned a season later, taking over the mantle from Ajinkya Rahane midway through the tournament.
However, they still missed the playoffs berth.
A look at the IPL stats of Smith
As of now, Smith has amassed 2,333 runs from 95 matches at 35.34, including one ton and 11 fifties in the Indian Premier League. He has also represented RCB, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Pune Warriors, RR, and Rising Pune Supergiant in the tournament before.
A look at his IPL journey
Smith was first bought by RCB for the 2010 Indian Premier League.
He then claimed a contract with Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the following season.
In the later years, he represented Pune Warriors India and RR.
In 2017, Smith guided the Rising Pune Supergiant to a high-voltage final.
He was named the captain of RR a year later, before getting released (after 2020).
Smith to strengthen DC's batting
With the signing of Smith, the DC have strengthened their batting ahead of the 2021 season.
The inclusion of Australian star doesn't come as a surprise, with coach Ricky Ponting being at the helm for Delhi Capitals.
Under his guidance, they made it to their first-ever IPL final in the previous season.
Now, Smith could be their go-to top-order batsman in the upcoming season.