Australian maestro Steve Smith has been acquired by the Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2.2 crore in the IPL 2021 player auction. The Australian middle-order batsman had set his base price at Rs. 2 crore ahead of the auction. Previously, Smith was sacked as captain of Rajasthan Royals, with wicket-keeper Sanju Samson replacing him for the role. Here is more.

Smith Smith was backed by the RR following ball-tampering scandal

Interestingly, RR had retained Smith for Rs. 12.5 crore in 2018. He was appointed the captain for their comeback season, however, he stepped down in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal. Smith returned a season later, taking over the mantle from Ajinkya Rahane midway through the tournament. However, they still missed the playoffs berth.

Information A look at the IPL stats of Smith

As of now, Smith has amassed 2,333 runs from 95 matches at 35.34, including one ton and 11 fifties in the Indian Premier League. He has also represented RCB, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Pune Warriors, RR, and Rising Pune Supergiant in the tournament before.

Journey A look at his IPL journey

Smith was first bought by RCB for the 2010 Indian Premier League. He then claimed a contract with Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the following season. In the later years, he represented Pune Warriors India and RR. In 2017, Smith guided the Rising Pune Supergiant to a high-voltage final. He was named the captain of RR a year later, before getting released (after 2020).

Smith Smith to strengthen DC's batting