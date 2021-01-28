The Indian Premier League 2021 season will have its mini-auction on February 18. Recently, the eight franchises named the respective squads after retaining and releasing players. Several released players will hope to get a team in the auction. Meanwhile, as teams are set to add to their resources, we look at the pre-auction squad of the franchises. Here are the details.

CSK CSK have the desired ammunition on offer

Chennai Super Kings have the majority of their crux available and the addition of Robin Uthappa after a trade deal with Rajasthan Royals gives them more solidity. CSK have four spinners in their ranks but could look for an off-spinner. The pace department looks well balanced. However, one may feel that CSK need an all-rounder who can finish off matches. Rating: 8/10.

DC Delhi Capitals need to bolster their depth in pace

Delhi Capitals let go of several pacers (both foreign and domestic). They will be in the hunt for some quality pace-bowling options to add more firepower. With the bat, the IPL 2020 finalists have familiar faces but the addition of depth is needed. A top-order batsman could suit DC, given both Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane struggled. Overall, it's a strong side. Rating: 7.5/10.

KXIP Inconsistent KXIP have plenty of work to do

Kings XI Punjab have had a familiar journey when it comes to the auction. Of late, they have been too many changes in personnel and this time it's no different. KXIP need to add more character in their batting despite a settled front three. The all-round department is negligible and work needs to be done in the bowling segment as well. Rating: 4/10.

SRH SRH have the familiarity on offer

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a big squad on offer after releasing a few fringe players. SRH have been a consistent side of late and it's the majority of these players that have played a role. With Mitchell Marsh and Jason Holder there, the all-round department looks good. The bowling is well stocked and looks impressive. One quality batsman can be added. Rating: 8.5/10.

KKR KRR have a decent squad available

KKR's pace attack will once again revolve around Pat Cummins, with Lockie Ferguson in the mix. The Indian pace department lacks experience but there is plenty of promise. The spin department is strong as well. However, over-reliance on Andre Russell and an inconsistent batting line-up could hurt them. KKR need a genuine top-order batsman to support Shubman Gill. Rating: 7/10.

Mumbai MI have a champion team on offer

Champions Mumbai Indians look so well settled and the confidence factor is massive. MI released several top foreign pacers and the onus in the auction will be to fill in the hole. They have a dream all-round package and there is finesse in the batting department too. MI need another spinner with the rest of the squad being top-notch. Rating: 9/10.

RR RR have plenty of work to do

Rajasthan Royals will look up to Sanju Samson in the IPL 2021 season in terms of leadership after releasing Steve Smith. With Uthappa too gone, RR need to bring in top-quality batsmen. They do not have the desired finisher and are also lacking substance in the pace department. It will be a crucial IPL 2021 Auction for the franchise. Rating: 5/10.

RCB RCB need to address certain sections