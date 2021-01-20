Bangladesh beat West Indies in the first ODI on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts bowled out the Windies for a paltry 122 in just 32.2 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan, who made a comeback post a ban, was superb with figures of 4/8.

In reply, Bangladesh won the match by six wickets.

