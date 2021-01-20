-
Bangladesh beat West Indies in first ODI: Records brokenLast updated on Jan 20, 2021, 05:25 pm
-
Bangladesh beat West Indies in the first ODI on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The hosts bowled out the Windies for a paltry 122 in just 32.2 overs.
Shakib Al Hasan, who made a comeback post a ban, was superb with figures of 4/8.
In reply, Bangladesh won the match by six wickets.
Here are further details.
-
-
BANvWI
How did the match pan out?
-
A second-string Windies side never got the desired momentum with the bat.
They kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Mustafizur Rahman took wickets upfront before Shakib choked the WI batsmen with his craft.
Alongside Mehidy Hasan, the duo picked up five scalps between them.
In reply, Bangladesh started well before losing two wickets.
However, Tamim Iqbal ensured that they went past the line.
-
Shakib
Shakib registers these stats after heroic spell
-
Shakib has raced to 264 ODI scalps at an average of 29.79.
The left-arm spinner claimed his ninth four-wicket haul.
With his impressive 4/8, the experienced campaigner recorded the best ODI bowling figures by a Bangladesh bowler against West Indies.
Shakib is now the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh against WI in ODI cricket (22).
This was his second four-wicket haul against WI.
-
Tamim
Tamim Iqbal claims these records
-
Tamim scored a 69-ball 44 which included seven fours.
The southpaw became the first Bangladeshi batsman to notch 950-plus runs against WI in ODIs (977).
He has achieved the tally at an average of 40.70.
Tamim also raced to 7,246 career ODI runs at 36.78.
He now has 790 career ODI fours.
-
Information
Notable stats registered by Hasan and Mustafizur
-
Debutant Hasan Mahmud claimed three wickets for the Tigers (3/28). He bowled a maiden over as well. Left-arm pacer Mustafizur (2/20) now has 111 wickets in ODIs. He has also raced to 21 wickets against WI at 25.19.
-
Information
West Indies record their second-lowest total against Bangladesh
-
West Indies recorded their second-lowest total against Bangladesh in ODI cricket. This was the 39th meeting between the two sides. Bangladesh have won 16, including six successive matches.