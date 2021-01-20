The Indian cricket team, on Tuesday, retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a historic victory over Australia in Brisbane. By clinching the four-Test series 2-1, Team India climbed to the top of ICC World Test Championship standings. Meanwhile, Australia, who suffered their first defeat at the Gabba in 32 years, slipped to number three. We take a look at the interesting scenarios of ICC WTC.

Standings India are the new table-toppers

The recent victory gave India the highest percentage of points earned (PCT) on the standings. They lead the table with 71.7%, with New Zealand (70%) and Australia (69.2%) following them. England, who are yet to play the final Test against Sri Lanka, hold the fourth spot with 65.2%. As per ICC's remodeled system, the two finalists will be decided by order of points percentage.

Twitter Post A look at the ICC WTC table

India on 🔝



After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings 💥



Australia slip to No.3 👇#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/UrTLE4Rui0 — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

India India need to win a minimum of two Tests

India's win in Brisbane has solidified their chances of qualifying for the ICC WTC final, which is scheduled to be held at Lord's. The upcoming four-Test series against England will decide their fate. In order to claim a qualification berth, India need to win at least two Tests without losing (2-0). If they lose one, they will need to win three games (3-1).

Information What will happen if India lose the series?

With a 4-0 series sweep over England, Team India will certainly qualify for the final. However, a 0-3 or 0-4 defeat will scuff off their chances of making the final. This result will give England an outside chance to qualify.

AUS, NZ Australia and NZ will fight for the spot

New Zealand, who remain on 70.0% (number two) after the series win against Pakistan, present a strong case. They don't have any international assignment left as the home series against Bangladesh is not confirmed. Besides, the third-ranked Australia (69.1%) will have to win at least two of the three-Test series against South Africa, and avoid any losses. A series defeat will end their chances.

Scenarios Here are the other scenarios