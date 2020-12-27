India resumed Day 2 on 36/1 in the ongoing second Test against Australia at the MCG. Australia impressed in the morning session as the bowlers didn't give anything away. India lost two wickets are were 90/3 at lunch. In the second session, the Indians lost two more wickets, but are just six runs away (189/5) from Australia's first innings total. Here's the report.

Support Rahane will want support from Jadeja

India will feel happy with their performance in the second session, scoring 99 runs and losing two wickets. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has got to a fifty and is looking solid. He will hope that Ravindra Jadeja gives him able support as the two need to give Team India a crucial lead in the first innings. Rahane's presence till the end is what India need.

Vihari, Pant India's middle-order batsmen need to show application

Hanuma Vihari, who got a start, threw his wicket away with a poor shot selection. He did the hard work and added a 52-run stand alongside Rahane. The right-handed batsman had hit a four off the previous ball and went for a big sweep. The extra bounce did him in. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant (29) would have liked to stay on a bit longer.

Rahane Rahane impresses for Team India with valuable 53*

Rahane has led from the front for Team India. His valuable 53*-run knock will serve him plenty of confidence. At 64/3, India needed to work their way in and build partnerships. Rahane did just that, digging in and forging two crucial 50-plus partnerships. He hit five fours in an innings blended with caution and determination.

Bowling Credit should go to the Australian bowlers

Credit should go to the Australian bowlers for taking wickets now and then. They gave away just 54 runs in the first session, taking two scalps. The wickets of Vihari and Pant will please the bowlers just when India threatened with fifty-plus stands. Australia made India fight for the runs and Pat Cummins was exceptional. Mitchell Starc impressed for the Aussies as well.

Twitter Post India trail by six runs