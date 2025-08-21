'Brought best out of everyone': Bobby gushes over Aryan Khan
What's the story
Bobby Deol, who stars in the upcoming series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently revealed that he sat through a seven-hour narration session with director and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Speaking at the preview event for the show, Deol praised Khan's conviction and talent. The series is one of Netflix's most anticipated 2025 releases in India.
Actor's praise
Deol praises Khan's vision and the show's massive scale
Deol said, "I went there and sat for 7 hours. I know the whole script." "More than the script, I was just looking at Aryan and the conviction with which he was narrating it to me." "It's one of the best shows... It's just massive," he added. "I was just so happy because we want our kids to be talented and just make it in the industry."
Actor's joke
'Bahut nichoda humein': Deol's funny take on Khan
Deol jokingly said, "Mujhe pata nahi tha itne takes dene padenge. But it was fun." "Mature characters to younger characters, he just brought the best out of everyone. Woh alag baat hai bahut nichoda humein." The series features Deol alongside Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manish Chaudhari, Manoj Pahwa, and Anya Singh in key roles.
Director's debut
Khan was nervous about 1st address to audience
The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Khan's directorial debut. The series delves into the glamorous world of Bollywood, blending drama, comedy, and mystery. At the preview event, Khan expressed his nervousness about addressing the audience for the first time. He humorously prepared for any potential mishaps by writing his speech on a piece of paper! The show is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and will be released on September 18.