Apple's 3rd retail store opens in Bengaluru on September 2

Apple has announced the opening of its third retail store in India, Apple Hebbal, on September 2. The new outlet will be located at Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia. The store will showcase colorful peacock-inspired artwork and provide customers with access to the entire range of Apple products, as well as expert support and complimentary 'Today at Apple' sessions.

Expansion plan Bengaluru now Apple's biggest operational hub outside Cupertino Bengaluru has become Apple's biggest operational hub after Cupertino, California. The opening of Apple Hebbal is a major step in the company's expansion strategy in India. It will give customers more opportunities to explore and purchase Apple products, as well as experience the company's top-notch service firsthand at Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Store features What to expect from Apple Hebbal store Apple Hebbal will offer a unique shopping experience with its full range of products and services. Customers can explore the complete product lineup, try new features, and get expert support from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams. The store will also host 'Today at Apple' sessions where customers can learn more about their devices via free events led by Apple Creatives.