Apple's 3rd retail store opens in Bengaluru on September 2
What's the story
Apple has announced the opening of its third retail store in India, Apple Hebbal, on September 2. The new outlet will be located at Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia. The store will showcase colorful peacock-inspired artwork and provide customers with access to the entire range of Apple products, as well as expert support and complimentary 'Today at Apple' sessions.
Expansion plan
Bengaluru now Apple's biggest operational hub outside Cupertino
Bengaluru has become Apple's biggest operational hub after Cupertino, California. The opening of Apple Hebbal is a major step in the company's expansion strategy in India. It will give customers more opportunities to explore and purchase Apple products, as well as experience the company's top-notch service firsthand at Phoenix Mall of Asia.
Store features
What to expect from Apple Hebbal store
Apple Hebbal will offer a unique shopping experience with its full range of products and services. Customers can explore the complete product lineup, try new features, and get expert support from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams. The store will also host 'Today at Apple' sessions where customers can learn more about their devices via free events led by Apple Creatives.
Market strategy
Aggressive expansion in India
Apple is aggressively expanding its footprint in India, having leased several office and retail spaces across Mumbai and Bengaluru in the last two years. The country is increasingly becoming a key market for Apple as a consumption hub and manufacturing base. According to lease documents reviewed by ET, Apple and its partners have leased/committed to leasing almost a million square feet of prime real estate since 2023.