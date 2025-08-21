Sona Comstar's board reshuffle amid family feud explained
Sona Comstar's chairman, Sunjay Kapur, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest while playing polo in the UK.
His death triggered a messy family dispute over the ₹30,000 crore Sona Group.
In the aftermath, the company named his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, as a non-executive director—leaving out his sister Mandhira and mother Rani.
Shareholders back Priya, independent director Jeffrey Mark Overly
After Rani Kapur publicly questioned these board changes, Sona Comstar clarified she hasn't held shares or a role since at least 2019.
Mandhira claimed their family's stake was moved into a trust that excludes them, but the company emphasized it's now mostly owned by public and institutional investors (about 72%).
Shareholders strongly backed Priya and independent director Jeffrey Mark Overly for leadership roles, signaling confidence despite the ongoing family drama.