Gold prices barely budged this week: Check rates here
Gold prices barely budged this week, with spot gold slipping 0.2% to $3,339.97 per ounce.
Investors are waiting for US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday, August 22, hoping for clues about future interest rates and where gold might go next.
What's the Fed's role?
If you're into investing or just curious about money trends, Powell's speech could shake things up.
Right now, traders think there's an 85% chance the Fed will cut rates in September—which usually boosts gold prices.
Analysts expect gold to hover between $3,300 and $3,400 per ounce depending on what the Fed signals.
Gold rates in India
Gold is pricey at home too: 24K gold is near ₹1 lakh per 10gm.
Prices are moving with global events like China's economic slowdown and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
For Indian buyers, support sits around ₹98,750-99,050 and resistance near ₹99,650-99,950—so keep an eye out if you're thinking of buying or selling soon!