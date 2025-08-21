Next Article
Sensex gains nearly 2,000 points in 6 days
The Indian stock market is on a winning streak, with the Sensex rising nearly 2,000 points over the past six days—the longest run since April.
On Thursday (August 21, 2025), it gained almost 400 points and is now recovering but remains about 5% below its all-time high of 85,978.25.
Still, it's about 5% below its all-time high from last September.
Nifty is showing similar energy
Nifty is showing similar energy—up recently but still around 5% short of its record high from September 2024.
Investors are feeling optimistic as both indices recover, keeping an eye out to see if this momentum will push them to new highs soon.