Sensex gains nearly 2,000 points in 6 days Business Aug 21, 2025

The Indian stock market is on a winning streak, with the Sensex rising nearly 2,000 points over the past six days—the longest run since April.

On Thursday (August 21, 2025), it gained almost 400 points and is now recovering but remains about 5% below its all-time high of 85,978.25.

