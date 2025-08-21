Next Article
Ola Electric's stock drops 6.5%: What's the matter
Ola Electric's stock dropped 6.5% on Thursday, landing it among the biggest losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The slump kicked in early, with other names like Emami and Tube Investments also seeing smaller dips.
Revenue and net losses
Ola Electric's revenue has been all over the place this past year—peaking at ₹1,644 crore but dropping to just ₹611 crore at one point (June 2024-June 2025).
Even after growing fast from FY22 to FY24, annual revenue slipped to ₹4,514 crore in FY25.
Meanwhile, net losses kept climbing and reached a hefty -₹2,276 crore by March 2025.