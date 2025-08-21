Ola Electric's stock drops 6.5%: What's the matter

Revenue and net losses

Ola Electric's revenue has been all over the place this past year—peaking at ₹1,644 crore but dropping to just ₹611 crore at one point (June 2024-June 2025).

Even after growing fast from FY22 to FY24, annual revenue slipped to ₹4,514 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, net losses kept climbing and reached a hefty -₹2,276 crore by March 2025.