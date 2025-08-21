Nestle India's stock falls 1% after bonus share issue

Nestle India's revenue for FY2025 dropped to ₹20,201 crore from last year's ₹24,394 crore, while net profit slid to ₹3,232 crore from ₹3,933 crore. Earnings per share took a hit too—down from ₹40.79 in FY24 to ₹33.27 in FY25—showing the company is feeling some financial pressure.

Margins are shrinking a bit: net profit margin edged down to 15.99%, and return on equity fell sharply from nearly 118% to about 80%.

With the stock now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 34x and market sentiment turning bearish after the bonus news and shaky results, investors are watching closely for what comes next.