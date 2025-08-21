APL Apollo Tubes's stock rises 2% on robust earnings

The company's net profit shot up almost 23%, reaching ₹237.17 crore, and earnings per share (EPS) improved from ₹6.96 to ₹8.55—meaning shareholders are seeing better returns. Operational profits (EBITDA) also jumped over 21%, showing the business is running more efficiently.

FY25 revenue at ₹20,689.54 crore

For the year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹20,689.54 crore (up from ₹18,118.80 crore in FY24), and net profit grew to ₹757.06 crore.

The balance sheet looks stronger too: debt-to-equity dropped to just 0.15, signaling financial stability.

To top it off, a final dividend of ₹5.75 per share was announced—so investors are getting rewarded for sticking around.