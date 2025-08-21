Musk's Starlink takes on in-flight Wi-Fi giants
Elon Musk's Starlink is making a serious push into the high-end in-flight Wi-Fi scene, aiming to connect major airlines—especially in the Middle East.
They've already landed deals with Air France and Qatar Airways, and are in conversation with Emirates, have pitched Starlink to Gulf Air and FlyDubai, and are in advanced talks with Saudia.
This move puts them head-to-head with established names like Viasat, EchoStar, and SES.
Challenges for Starlink
Starlink offers fast internet through a subscription model that covers installation plus monthly fees per seat.
But it's hit some bumps—like reliability issues (remember United Airlines' interference problems?) and political hurdles tied to Musk himself.
Meanwhile, competitors are stepping up their tech game with multi-orbit satellites and new airline partnerships.
And on the horizon? Amazon's Project Kuiper is prepping thousands of its own satellites for launch soon, setting up a big showdown for who'll rule your future airplane Wi-Fi.