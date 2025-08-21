Musk's Starlink takes on in-flight Wi-Fi giants

Challenges for Starlink

Starlink offers fast internet through a subscription model that covers installation plus monthly fees per seat.

But it's hit some bumps—like reliability issues (remember United Airlines' interference problems?) and political hurdles tied to Musk himself.

Meanwhile, competitors are stepping up their tech game with multi-orbit satellites and new airline partnerships.

And on the horizon? Amazon's Project Kuiper is prepping thousands of its own satellites for launch soon, setting up a big showdown for who'll rule your future airplane Wi-Fi.