L&T shares gain after company posts stellar FY25 results

L&T's revenue nearly doubled in last 4 years

Over the past four years, L&T's revenue nearly doubled—from ₹1.36 lakh crore in March 2021 to ₹2.56 lakh crore in March 2025—while profits jumped from ₹4,668 crore to ₹17,687 crore, showing steady momentum and strong business health.

Sweetening the deal for investors, L&T also announced a final dividend of ₹34 per share (payable from June), underlining its focus on rewarding shareholders as it grows.