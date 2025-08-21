Next Article
L&T shares gain after company posts stellar FY25 results
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares climbed 1.21% to ₹3,635.90 on Thursday.
The stock touched a high of ₹3,648 during the day.
L&T's revenue nearly doubled in last 4 years
Over the past four years, L&T's revenue nearly doubled—from ₹1.36 lakh crore in March 2021 to ₹2.56 lakh crore in March 2025—while profits jumped from ₹4,668 crore to ₹17,687 crore, showing steady momentum and strong business health.
Sweetening the deal for investors, L&T also announced a final dividend of ₹34 per share (payable from June), underlining its focus on rewarding shareholders as it grows.