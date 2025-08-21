Next Article
Tata Digital to hire new CEO amid leadership reshuffle
Tata Digital is set to hire a new CEO from outside the company, marking its third leadership shakeup since Tata Digital's launch in 2019.
This change follows Naveen Tahiliyani's sudden resignation in July 2024, about four months into his role, due to disagreements over strategy and performance.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran steps in, calls for sharper execution
With heavyweights like BigBasket, Croma, and Tata 1mg under its belt, Tata Digital has struggled to scale up smoothly.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran is now stepping in directly, calling for sharper execution and better teamwork across these brands.
The incoming CEO will have their hands full making things run smoother as competition ramps up in the quick commerce space.