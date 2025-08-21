Tata Digital to hire new CEO amid leadership reshuffle

Chairman N Chandrasekaran steps in, calls for sharper execution

With heavyweights like BigBasket, Croma, and Tata 1mg under its belt, Tata Digital has struggled to scale up smoothly.

Chairman N Chandrasekaran is now stepping in directly, calling for sharper execution and better teamwork across these brands.

The incoming CEO will have their hands full making things run smoother as competition ramps up in the quick commerce space.