US small businesses are getting crushed by Trump's tariffs

More than half of US companies reported declining gross margins

Small businesses make up over 97% of US importers, so these tariffs are a big deal.

Many owners say they can't afford the higher costs or easily switch suppliers—Howard Miller's century-old clock shop and Jennifer Bergman's NYC toy store both closed because of this.

Sari Wiaz from Baby Paper shared that her costs jumped by 25%, but she couldn't just raise prices: "I can't just raise my prices by 25%. People won't pay that."

More than half of US companies reported declining gross margins as a direct result of tariffs, raising real worries about more closures and job losses if things don't change soon.