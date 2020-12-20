Australia are set to host Afghanistan for a one-off Test match in November next year. Notably, the decision has been taken as per the agreement between Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Cricket Australia (CA). In a recent statement, the ACB said the postponed Test against Australia will now be played in 2021. Here is more on the same.

Afghanistan have confirmed that their one-off Test with Australia has been rescheduled for November 2021.

Information The Test was scheduled to be played from November 21

The solitary Test was originally scheduled to be played from November 21 this year at Perth Stadium. However, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia (CA) called-off the Test and decided to hold it at a later date.

Afghanistan Afghanistan's rise in Test cricket

Afghanistan scripted history by achieving the Test status in 2017. In March 2019, they claimed their first Test victory in only their second Test (vs Ireland). They became only the third team after England and Pakistan to do so. In September 2019, Afghanistan beat hosts Bangladesh by a huge margin in the one-off Test. Overall, they have won two and lost as many Tests.

Data Afghanistan faced India in the 2018 Bengaluru Test

In 2018, Afghanistan squared-off with India in the one-off Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. They were handed an innings defeat by a sturdy Indian side, led by Ajinkya Rahane. However, it was a terrific advertisement for Afghanistan's Test side.

