Last updated on Dec 20, 2020, 03:10 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Australia are set to host Afghanistan for a one-off Test match in November next year.
Notably, the decision has been taken as per the agreement between Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Cricket Australia (CA).
In a recent statement, the ACB said the postponed Test against Australia will now be played in 2021.
Here is more on the same.
🇦🇺 v 🇦🇫— ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2020
📍 Australia
Afghanistan have confirmed that their one-off Test with Australia has been rescheduled for November 2021. pic.twitter.com/neCuU6rCtn
The solitary Test was originally scheduled to be played from November 21 this year at Perth Stadium. However, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia (CA) called-off the Test and decided to hold it at a later date.
Afghanistan scripted history by achieving the Test status in 2017.
In March 2019, they claimed their first Test victory in only their second Test (vs Ireland).
They became only the third team after England and Pakistan to do so.
In September 2019, Afghanistan beat hosts Bangladesh by a huge margin in the one-off Test.
Overall, they have won two and lost as many Tests.
In 2018, Afghanistan squared-off with India in the one-off Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. They were handed an innings defeat by a sturdy Indian side, led by Ajinkya Rahane. However, it was a terrific advertisement for Afghanistan's Test side.
On the other hand, Australia are one of the greatest sides in Test cricket presently.
They recently defeated Team India in the Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval.
Notably, Australia entered the history books by bowling out India for their lowest-ever Test score.
They would want to extend the dominance by winning the next two Tests, and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.