Rana Daggubati brings Sundance sensation 'Sabar Bonda' to India

Rohan Parashuram Kanwade's Cactus Pears (Sabar Bonda), which made history as the first Indian fiction feature to win the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival , is finally coming to India. The film has been acquired by Rana Daggubati 's Spirit Media, reported Variety. This comes after its North American distribution was secured by Strand Releasing.

Film synopsis This is what 'Cactus Pears' is about Set in the rugged terrain of western India, Cactus Pears tells the story of Anand, a city-dweller grappling with personal loss and family pressures. He goes to his ancestral village for a 10-day mourning ritual where he meets Balya, a childhood friend. The film stars Bhushaan Manoj, Suraaj Suman and Jayshri Jagtap.

Festival success It won several awards at international film festivals Cactus Pears made history at Sundance, being India's only feature in competition and the first Marathi film to premiere there. The jury praised it as "the great modern love story" with an "authentic point of view." Since then, it has been screened at over 25 international festivals and has won several awards, including best feature film and audience choice awards at SXSW London, San Francisco International Film Festival, and IFFLA.

Filmmaker's statement Here's what Daggubati, Kanwade said Daggubati said, "At Spirit Media, we champion great stories that can transcend beyond languages and borders." "Sabar Bonda has carried Indian cinema to new heights on the global stage; all credit to Rohan for bringing such honesty and tenderness to it." Meanwhile, Kanwade said he was excited about the partnership as it gives regional, authentic, and emotionally honest Indian stories a chance in theaters.