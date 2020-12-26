Manchester United lost their lead twice to be held by Leicester City 2-2 in gameweek 15 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. United, who extended their unbeaten run to eight Premier League games, saw Jamie Vardy equalize at the death. Marcus Rashford's opening goal was canceled out by Harvey Barnes. Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead only for Leicester to crawl back. Here's more.

LEIMUN How did the match pan out?

Rashford missed a sitter early on after Fernandes got a cross over from the left. The Englishman put United ahead after Fernandes stuck his foot to the ball and diverted it into his path. Moments later, Barnes equalized with a screamer after Fernades lost the ball. Kasper Schmeichel denied Rashford the second from point-blank range as Fernandes scored next. However, Vardy scored the equalizer.

Rashford follows the footsteps of Rooney and Ronaldo

As per Opta, aged 23 years and 56 days, Rashford is now the third-youngest Manchester United player to reach 50 Premier League goals after Wayne Rooney (22 years 157 days) and Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years 341 days). Rashford scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season and 13 across all competitions. Overall, Rashford has scored 80 goals in 237 matches for United.

Fernandes Premier League: Bruno Fernandes hits the 10-goal mark this season

Fernandes now has 10 Premier League goals this season. He has raced to 18 Premier League goals since making his debut for United in February. Notably, he has directly been involved in 31 Premier League goals (G18 A13). Fernandes has scored 26 goals in all competitions for United in just 44 appearances.

United United's 100% away league run comes to an end

As per Opta, Manchester United have now lost just one of their last 23 Premier League meetings with Leicester (W17 D5) and are unbeaten in their last 12 since a 3-5 away loss in September 2014 (W8 D3). United registered their first draw away from home in the league this season (W6 D1). Their 10-game away winning run in the league also ended.

Do you know? Cavani and Vardy script these feats