Chris Martin addresses 'kiss cam' controversy; here's what he said

Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin has defended the band's decision to continue using the "kiss cam" during concerts , despite a recent scandal involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR chief Kristin Cabot. The incident, which took place in a July concert, saw Byron and Cabot getting caught on camera in an intimate moment. This led to their resignations from the Astronomer and widespread media coverage of their alleged cheating affair.

Concert remarks Martin thanks fans for attending despite the controversy During a recent concert in Kingston upon Hull, England, Martin addressed the controversy. "We are so happy to be here. Many of you have written signs. So, I'll take some time to try and read some signs," he said on stage. When a fan mentioned they had attended the infamous Massachusetts show where the incident happened, Martin thanked them for returning despite the controversy.

Statement 'Life throws you lemons, you've got to make lemonade...' Martin defended the band's use of the "kiss cam," saying, "We've been doing it a long time, and it is only recently that it became a...yeah." He added, "Life throws you lemons and you've got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you." The incident had gone viral on TikTok and sparked memes from celebrities, politicians, and brands alike.