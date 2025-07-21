Chris Martin joked about the viral incident

'Gonna...use cameras': Chris Martin cheekily warns fans after kiss-cam incident

Jul 21, 2025

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently addressed the viral incident involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot. During a recent concert in Madison, Wisconsin, he joked about the possibility of fans being filmed for the kiss cam. "We'd like to say hello to some of you. How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put you on the big screen." "So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."