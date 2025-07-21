'Gonna...use cameras': Chris Martin cheekily warns fans after kiss-cam incident
What's the story
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently addressed the viral incident involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot. During a recent concert in Madison, Wisconsin, he joked about the possibility of fans being filmed for the kiss cam. "We'd like to say hello to some of you. How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put you on the big screen." "So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."
Here's what Martin said
Chris warning everyone he's gonna put some people on screen 😂 pic.twitter.com/w5sOadbhoS— Neil (@neilenore) July 20, 2025
Viral moment
The viral incident that sparked affair rumors
The incident took place on July 16 at a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where a fan cam captured Byron with his arms around Cabot. The couple quickly separated and covered their faces upon realizing they were being filmed. The clip went viral, leading to speculation about an affair as both are married to other people. Following the incident, Byron resigned from his position as CEO of Astronomer.
Know more about Byron and Astronomer
Byron, married to Megan Kerrigan, became CEO of Astronomer in July 2023. The company offers Astro, a DataOps platform for managing Apache Airflow workflows. Byron previously held leadership positions at several software companies, including Lacework, Cybereason and Fuze. Astronomer was last valued between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion after its Series D funding round in May 2025.