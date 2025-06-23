Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter teasing a collab? Fans think so
What's the story
Taylor Swift fans are abuzz with speculation about a possible collaboration between the pop superstar and singer Sabrina Carpenter. This rumor was sparked by a recent subtle clue on Carpenter's website, where the singer's initials were used to create a logo for her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend. The font of this logo closely resembles the cursive style used by Swift for her recent Summer 2025 Collection on her website.
Speculation
Similarities between the 2 artists' aesthetics
Fans have noted that the letter "S" in both Carpenter and Swift's logos is identical. The overall design of Carpenter's website also bears a resemblance to Swift's aesthetic. One fan page on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Taylor Swift's Summer 2025 Collection font is very similar to the font used in Sabrina Carpenter's new album rollout." Several fans chimed in the comments, saying a collaboration is on the cards soon.
Twitter Post
Fans spot similarities
🔍 Taylor Swift's Summer 2025 Collection font is very similar to the font used in Sabrina Carpenter's new album rollout.— SpotifySwiftie (@SpotifySwiftie) June 11, 2025
Sabrina's new album "Man's Best Friend" is being released at the end of this summer. pic.twitter.com/LMErggH62Q
Additional clues
More clues from Swift's team
Adding fuel to the speculation, Swift's official management team shared a promotional video of her 2025 Summer Collection on Instagram. The video featured Swift's track August, which coincides with the release month of Carpenter's upcoming album. Moreover, Carpenter's album announcement letter was the same color as a recent letter by Swift, making fans believe that the stars are dropping hints about a possible collaboration.
Album details
Carpenter's upcoming album and tour experience with Swift
Carpenter, who opened for Swift on the Eras Tour in February 2024, announced her new album on June 12. The album is set to be released in August and will feature tracks like Espresso, Taste and Manchild. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding a collaboration with Swift yet. Only time will tell if these speculations hold any truth!