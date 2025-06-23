Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter teasing a collab? Fans think so

Taylor Swift fans are abuzz with speculation about a possible collaboration between the pop superstar and singer Sabrina Carpenter. This rumor was sparked by a recent subtle clue on Carpenter's website , where the singer's initials were used to create a logo for her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend. The font of this logo closely resembles the cursive style used by Swift for her recent Summer 2025 Collection on her website.

Speculation Similarities between the 2 artists' aesthetics Fans have noted that the letter "S" in both Carpenter and Swift's logos is identical. The overall design of Carpenter's website also bears a resemblance to Swift's aesthetic. One fan page on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Taylor Swift's Summer 2025 Collection font is very similar to the font used in Sabrina Carpenter's new album rollout." Several fans chimed in the comments, saying a collaboration is on the cards soon.

Twitter Post Fans spot similarities 🔍 Taylor Swift's Summer 2025 Collection font is very similar to the font used in Sabrina Carpenter's new album rollout.



Sabrina's new album "Man's Best Friend" is being released at the end of this summer. pic.twitter.com/LMErggH62Q — SpotifySwiftie (@SpotifySwiftie) June 11, 2025

Additional clues More clues from Swift's team Adding fuel to the speculation, Swift's official management team shared a promotional video of her 2025 Summer Collection on Instagram. The video featured Swift's track August, which coincides with the release month of Carpenter's upcoming album. Moreover, Carpenter's album announcement letter was the same color as a recent letter by Swift, making fans believe that the stars are dropping hints about a possible collaboration.