Billie Eilish bags 7 wins at American Music Awards 2025
What's the story
The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs), a highly anticipated fan-voted event, took place in Las Vegas on Monday.
The winners are determined by considering various factors such as streaming and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses of nominated artists.
This year's host was Jennifer Lopez, and the event featured performances from stars like Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Renee Rapp.
Lopez opened the evening with a dance medley of 23 hits from the past year.
Top winner
Billie Eilish dominated 2025 event
Billie Eilish was the night's biggest winner, taking home seven awards. She won Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album.
Her song Birds of a Feather also won Song of the Year and Favorite Pop Song.
Post Malone made his country category debut with a win for Favorite Male Country Artist.
Other winners
Eminem and Beyoncé also bagged awards
Eminem, who won his first AMAs in 15 years, took home Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace).
Meanwhile, Beyoncé won Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Cowboy Carter.
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won Favorite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year for Die With a Smile. Gaga also won Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist while Mars won Favorite Male Pop Artist.
More winners
Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, and Gracie Abrams also won
Doechii won Social Song of the Year for her powerful track Anxiety. Country duo Dan + Shay claimed Favorite Country Duo or Group, while Malone and Morgan Wallen's hit I Had Some Help won Favorite Country Song.
Gracie Abrams was named New Artist of the Year.
Megan Thee Stallion took home Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist. Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us won Favorite Hip-Hop Song.
Special honors
Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart honored for lifetime achievements
Janet Jackson was present to accept the Icon Award, marking her first televised performance in seven years. She performed Someone to Call My Lover and All For You before accepting the award.
Meanwhile, Rod Stewart received the Lifetime Achievement Award from his five children and closed the show with Forever Young.
The event also saw presentations by celebrities, including Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Dylan Efron, Cara Delevingne, among others.