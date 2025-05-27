May 27, 202510:37 am

What's the story

The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs), a highly anticipated fan-voted event, took place in Las Vegas on Monday.

The winners are determined by considering various factors such as streaming and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses of nominated artists.

This year's host was Jennifer Lopez, and the event featured performances from stars like Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Renee Rapp.

Lopez opened the evening with a dance medley of 23 hits from the past year.