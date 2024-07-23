In short Simplifying... In short Beyoncé has given her nod to Kamala Harris's presidential campaign by allowing her song 'Freedom' to be used, hinting at her support.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, openly endorsed Harris on Instagram, praising her youthful energy and leadership.

This isn't Beyoncé's first political endorsement, having previously supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and endorsing the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020.

Kamala Harris gets Beyoncé's blessing to use 'Freedom' in presidential campaign

Beyoncé backs Kamala Harris, approves 'Freedom' song for presidential campaign

By Tanvi Gupta 01:00 pm Jul 23, 2024

What's the story US Vice President Kamala Harris has received approval from Beyoncé to use her song Freedom as part of her presidential campaign, per a CNN report. The permission was granted swiftly, just hours before Harris made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her candidacy. During this visit to her campaign headquarters on Monday, Harris walked out to the empowering lyrics of Freedom: Freedom, Freedom/Where are you/Hey! I'ma keep running/Cause a winner don't quit on themselves.

Unofficial endorsement

Know why Beyoncé's apparent approval matters

While Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Harris since Biden announced he would not seek a second term, the permission to use Freedom as a campaign song suggests the singer's support for the Vice President. Known for her strict music clearance guidelines, Beyoncé's approval is seen as significant. However, no official statements have been made by either the Harris campaign or a representative for Beyoncé regarding this matter.

Twitter Post

Family support

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's mother has publicly endorsed Harris for President

In related news, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, publicly endorsed Harris on Sunday. She expressed her support through an Instagram post﻿ featuring a photo of herself with Harris and the caption: "New, youthful, sharp energy!!!!" Knowles further commented: "Putting personal ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let's Go."

Political endorsements

Beyoncé's history of supporting Democratic candidates

Beyoncé has a history of endorsing Democratic candidates. In 2013, she performed the US national anthem at President Barack Obama's inauguration. She and her husband Jay-Z also headlined a pre-election concert for Hillary Clinton in Ohio in 2016. During that time, Beyoncé stated: "I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless," adding, "And that's why I am with her." In 2020, she endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket.