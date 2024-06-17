In brief Simplifying... In brief Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, is visiting India to discuss the progress of the US-India tech collaboration, iCET, focusing on areas like AI and defense.

His visit also coincides with a controversial extradition case and is expected to address global issues like the Israel-Hamas conflict and China's aggressive stance in the Indo-Pacific.

The visit holds significance for defense cooperation, particularly the plan to manufacture advanced jet engines for the Indian Air Force.

National Security Adviser visits India

Explained: Why is US's Jake Sullivan's visit to India important

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:54 pm Jun 17, 202401:54 pm

What's the story Jake Sullivan, the National Security Adviser to United States President Joe Biden is on a visit to India starting Monday. This is his first visit to the country since Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his third consecutive term. It is also notable as it's the first trip by a high-ranking official from a major power since the formation of the new government. Here's what makes his trip important:

Tech talks

Sullivan to discuss tech collaboration in India

Sullivan is in New Delhi to attend the second meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). This US-India collaboration aims to enhance cooperation in technology fields. Accompanied by Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, Sullivan will discuss the progress of iCET, which focuses on high-tech areas such as semiconductors, next-generation telecommunication, artificial intelligence and defence.

Defense talks

Defense cooperation on Sullivan's agenda

A significant aspect of Sullivan's visit is likely to be defense cooperation. This includes the ambitious plan by US defense giant GE Aerospace and India's Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to manufacture advanced F414 jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The agreement was approved by the US Congress in August last year.

Extradition issue

Sullivan's visit amid controversial extradition case

Sullivan's visit coincides with reports that the Czech Republic has extradited Indian national Nikhil Gupta to the US. Gupta is allegedly involved in a failed assassination plot targeting pro-Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. This alleged plot has been a contentious issue between India and the US, with American authorities pressuring India to investigate any possible link to government officials.

Global concerns

Global issues to dominate Sullivan's talks

Sullivan's discussions with Indian leaders are expected to focus on global issues such as the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, where China's aggressive push has raised serious security concerns. The visit is also significant in light of India's ambitious plan to implement the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which has been delayed due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.