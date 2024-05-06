Next Article

Israeli military issues evacuation order in Gaza

Israeli military orders evacuation of 100,000 Palestinians in Rafah

By Tanya Shrivastava May 06, 2024

What's the story Ahead of planned operation in the southern Gaza, Israel has asked 1,00,000 Palestinians to evacuate seastern parts of Rafah—which it described as the "last significant stronghold of Hamas." The development comes a day after Hamas militants carried out a deadly rocket attack from the area that killed three Israeli soldiers. Notably, over 1 million people are squeezed into Rafah—once a city of 300,000 people—as it has become the main refuge for Palestinians amid the Israeli invasion of Gaza.

Army spokesperson's statement

Palestinians ordered to move to Muwasi

"Israel was preparing a "limited scope operation" and would not say whether this was the beginning of a broader invasion of the city," PTI quoted Liuetenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, an army spokesman as saying. The Palestinians ordered to evacuate have been directed to move to Muwasi—an area designated as a humanitarian zone by Israel. To communicate this directive, the Israeli military is using various channels such as text messages, flyers, and social media platforms.

Israel's statement

'Military action necessary'

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Monday that military action in Rafah is necessary due to Hamas' rejection of proposals for a Gaza truce. Rafah has not been given a specific timeline for evacuation by the military, but operational assessments will be made accordingly, reports said. They are also providing support in the form of field hospitals, tents, food and water supplies.

Information

Israel-Hamas conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict started last year after the Palestinian terrorist group killed around 1,200 Israelis and took some 240 hostages during its October 7 cross-border attacks on Israel. In response, the Jewish nation launched a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, leading to over 34,000 Palestinian fatalities, with women and children constituting at least two-thirds of this number.

Benjamin Netanyahu's statement

Netanyahu's denounces international criticism of Israel's war on Gaza

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced international criticism of the country's war in Gaza, stating "Israel will stand alone." He was speaking at a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem. At the event, one yellow chair was kept empty representing the hostages still held captive by Hamas in Gaza. "I say to...leaders of the world, no amount of pressure, no decision by any international forum, will stop Israel from defending itself," Netanyahu said.