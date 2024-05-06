Next Article

New Covid variant FLiRT: Should we be concerned?

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:53 pm May 06, 202402:53 pm

What's the story A new group of Covid-19 variants, collectively known as FLiRT, is making waves across the United States. These variants, specifically KP.2 and KP 1.1, belong to the Omicron JN.1 lineage and carry unique mutations that enhance their transmissibility beyond their Omicron predecessors. The term "FLiRT" is an abbreviation derived from the scientific names of these mutations, as clarified by the Infectious Disease Society of America.

Characteristics

Flirt variants: Symptoms and transmissibility

Dr Pavithra Venkatagopalan, a renowned microbiologist and coronavirus specialist, has stated that the symptoms of FLiRT are not significantly different from those of previously known Covid variants. Typical symptoms include a sore throat, coughing, nasal congestion or runny nose, fatigue, headaches, body aches, fever or chills and diminished sense of taste or smell. Interestingly though, this loss of taste or smell is less prevalent with Omicron compared to earlier strains.

Concerns

Increased transmissibility and immunity evasion of FLiRT variants

Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant at the Department of Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, has shared that the FLiRT variants, especially KP.2, appear to have increased transmissibility compared to previous Omicron sub-variants. Furthermore, these variants also show the ability to evade immunity from prior infection and vaccines. However, Modi noted that the extent of this evasion is still under study.

Spread

Prevalence of FLiRT variants in the US

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), KP.2, one of the FLiRT variants, now accounts for approximately one in four infections nationwide, surpassing the JN.1 variant. The other variant, KP 1.1, is also present in the US but appears to be less common than KP.2. Despite these developments, health experts are urging people to remain vigilant and continue following public health guidelines.