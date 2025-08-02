Prasidh Krishna reveals on-field altercation with Joe Root was 'strategy'

India's fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has revealed that his on-field altercation with England's Joe Root was a part of their strategy. The incident occurred during the second day of the fifth Test at The Oval. Although their exact words weren't picked up by stump microphones, Root's animated reaction indicated the intensity of their exchange.

Unexpected response 'It was the plan [to disrupt him]' Prasidh was surprised by the intensity of Root's reaction. "It was the plan [to disrupt him], but I didn't expect the couple of words that I said to get such a big reaction from him," he said to BBC's Test Match Special. "I love the guy that he is, he is a legend of the game. It's just when two people are out there wanting to be a winner and wanting to be the best in that moment. It was just a small thing, the competitive edge coming out. Both of us are good mates off the field and it was just a bit of banter."

Match update Match evenly poised as England drop catches As the match progresses into its third day, India own a 52-run lead with eight wickets remaining. India will hope to score significant runs on a challenging surface at The Oval to set England a stiff target. For England, their fielders dropped three catches late on Day 2. Harry Brook dropped Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 5th over before the latter was put down by Liam Dawson in the 14th over. Sai Sudharsan, who was dismissed LBW, was handed a life before that with Zak Crawley dropping him.

Bowling Maiden four-fer for Prasidh in Tests Prasidh clocked 4/62 from 16 overs (1 maiden). He helped India restrict England to 247 after the visitors posted 224 in the 1st innings. Playing his 6th Test, he has taken 18 wickets at 35. This is his maiden four-fer in Tests. In 27 First-Class matches, Prasidh has 98 scalps at around 23. This is his 5th four-fer in FC cricket.