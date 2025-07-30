Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor set for international comeback after serving ban

Zimbabwe batter Brendan Taylor is all set to make his international comeback in the 2nd Test against New Zealand, scheduled to be played in Bulawayo from August 7. Taylor's return comes after a ban of three-plus years for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. Taylor, whose suspension ended on July 25, is likely to included in Zimbabwe's squad for the match against New Zealand. Here are further details.

Anticipation Craig Ervine on Taylor's return Zimbabwe's captain Craig Ervine has expressed his excitement over Taylor's return to the team. He said, "He'll obviously be available for the second Test. But I also know how hard he's worked in his individual capacity - especially over the last eight, 10 [or] 12 months - in order for this to happen." Ervine is looking forward to what Taylor will bring back into the team and group.

Comeback story No competitive cricket since September 2021 Now 39, Taylor hasn't played competitive cricket since his sudden retirement in September 2021. The terms of his ban prevented him from practicing with national or domestic teams. However, he has been using the facilities at a top independent school in Harare. Earlier this year, he told ESPNcricinfo that he is fitter than ever after going through rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse.

Strategic shift Will Taylor be reinstated in the XI? Zimbabwe had already announced a 16-member roster for the two Tests against New Zealand, including a strong batting line-up and first-choice wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga. If reinstated at his usual No. 4 position, Taylor could push everyone down one spot to lengthen the batting order, as per ESPNcricinfo. However, this would require some adjustments from Zimbabwe to ensure enough bowling options are available.