4th T20I: WI fined for slow over rate against Australia

Acceptance

Captain Hope accepts penalty

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, "players are penalized five percent of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time." Notably, West Indies captain Shai Hope accepted the penalty imposed by the ICC match officials. His acceptance thwarted him from a formal hearing. As mentioned, the West Indies team is yet to taste victory during Australia's current tour of the West Indies.