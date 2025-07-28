4th T20I: WI fined for slow over rate against Australia
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team has been fined 10% of its match fee for maintaining a slow over rate during the 4th T20I against Australia. The match was played at Warner Park, St Kitts, where the team was found to be two overs short after considering time allowances. Notably, the Caribbeans lost their fourth match on the bounce, as Australia chased down 206. Here are further details.
Acceptance
Captain Hope accepts penalty
According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, "players are penalized five percent of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time." Notably, West Indies captain Shai Hope accepted the penalty imposed by the ICC match officials. His acceptance thwarted him from a formal hearing. As mentioned, the West Indies team is yet to taste victory during Australia's current tour of the West Indies.
Series update
A look at high-scoring T20I series
The T20I series has been a high-scoring affair, with Australia successfully chasing targets over 200 runs in the last two matches. In the third match, Tim David's explosive innings helped him record the fastest T20I century by an Australian, off 37 balls. Despite a stronger performance from West Indies in the 4th T20I, fifties from Josh Inglis and Cameron Green along with Glenn Maxwell's quickfire 47 guided Australia to victory in the final over.