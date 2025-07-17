Ashes: Ricky Ponting backs this player for No. 3 spot

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has endorsed all-rounder Cameron Green to keep his No. 3 position in the upcoming Ashes series. The endorsement comes after a string of mixed performances from Green, who was promoted to the challenging batting position during the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa. He also batted at No. 3 in the Frank Worrell Trophy against West Indies.

Performance review Early struggles for Green at No. 3 In his first outing as a Test No.3, Green scored 4 and 0, in the WTC final against South Africa at Lord's. He followed that with scores of 3, 15, 26, 52, 46, and 42 in the West Indies Test series. However, despite these early struggles, Australian captain Pat Cummins backed Green as a "long-term option" for the crucial batting position.

Comeback Green's performance in West Indies Green made a strong comeback in the West Indies Test series, where the pitches favored fast bowlers. As per ESPNcricinfo, he finished as Australia's third-highest scorer in the low-scoring series (184 runs at 30.67). Travis Head (224) and Alex Carey (187) were ahead of him. Ponting said that Green's second innings in the last Test against West Indies "might have just put some of that to bed," referring to doubts about his long-term viability as a No. 3 batsman.

Career A look Green's Test career Green made his Test debut in December 2020 against India. In 32 Tests, he has racked up 1,565 runs at an average of 34.02. The tally includes seven fifties besides two hundreds. While 611 of his runs have come in home Tests at 30.55, he has tallied 911 runs overseas, at 41.76. Owing to fitness issues, Green has been away from bowling in recent months. The right-arm seamer has scalped 35 wickets in whites at 35.31.