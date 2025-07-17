Where to watch Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' post-theatrical run

Film details

A look at the cast and plot

Thalaivan Thalaivii marks Sethupathi's first collaboration with director Pandiraj. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Kaali Venkat, and RK Suresh. IMDb describes the plot as, "Two headstrong lovers navigate a turbulent relationship where passion and conflict intertwine, creating an intense emotional bond through their shared journey." The film has been generating a lot of buzz among fans due to its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline.