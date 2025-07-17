Where to watch Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' post-theatrical run
What's the story
The much-anticipated Tamil romantic comedy, Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, is all set for its theatrical release on July 25. Directed by Pandiraj, the film is backed by Sathya Jyothi Films and features music by Santhosh Narayanan. After its theatrical run, it will reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video around August 25.
Film details
A look at the cast and plot
Thalaivan Thalaivii marks Sethupathi's first collaboration with director Pandiraj. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Kaali Venkat, and RK Suresh. IMDb describes the plot as, "Two headstrong lovers navigate a turbulent relationship where passion and conflict intertwine, creating an intense emotional bond through their shared journey." The film has been generating a lot of buzz among fans due to its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline.
Career updates
Sethupathi was last seen in 'Ace'
Sethupathi has been busy with multiple projects. His last film, Ace, directed by Arumuga Kumar, didn't perform well at the box office. However, he remains optimistic about his upcoming projects, including Train, a thriller directed by Mysskin, which is expected to release later this year. It also stars Shruti Haasan.