Entertainment 'Skylab' review: Feel-good narration, some ignorable flaws, no romantic track

'Skylab' review: Feel-good narration, some ignorable flaws, no romantic track

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 02:13 pm

Directed by debutant Vishvak Khanderao, 'Skylab' has Nithya Menen and Satyadev in lead roles

Nithya Menen and Satyadev's Skylab, directed by debutant Vishvak Khanderao, is based on stories the director heard about an American space station getting disintegrated in a Telangana village in 1979. It was believed that the space station was about to crash on the district of Karimnagar. Having read several news articles about this, I was looking forward to watching Skylab. And, here's our review.

Cast Menen and Satyadev's roles were fun to watch

Gauri (Menen) is a feudal lord's daughter, who strives hard to have her own career but she does not have the talent to fulfill her journalistic aspirations. Her comical scenes were rib-tickling and thoroughly enjoyable. Anand (Satyadev) loses his job after his greedy act to make more money gets caught. Both are individuals who are trying to get their careers back on track.

Lead actors Film has no romantic track between the lead actors

One of the unexpected surprises in Skylab was that the lead characters were not paired opposite each other. They hardly even met in the whole film. In fact, there was no romantic track in the movie at all. Having the Skylab's crashing as a background for the fictional story, the film narrated how the highly superstitious villagers handled the situation. And, it was hilarious!

Plot 'Skylab' narrates how people break superstitions to survive

As news about the probable crash spreads, the villagers do all things possible to survive. They sell their properties, pray that they will name their kids 'Skylab' if they survive the crash, etc. Using the stories he heard, the director shows us how people from the oppressed class start their reform. In other words, the crash was displayed as a blessing in disguise.

Details The movie has several moments that clicked well

The film has several impactful moments narrating how the oppressed class start improving during the crash scare. Like, there was a scene when people reopened a public healthcare center (mostly used by the oppressed class) that was believed to be haunted. There was also a sequence where people from the oppressed class found shelter at a temple meant only for the upper class.

Verdict Some lifeless dialogues, but heart was in the right place

Prashanth Vihari's music and Aditya Javvadi's cinematography almost took us back to the 70s. On the whole, if you want to take a break from the mainstream action and romantic movies, you will really enjoy this film. Even with a few scenes that look dragged and some lifeless dialogues, the film had its heart in the right place. Verdict: Skylab bags 3.5 stars.