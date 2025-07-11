'Superman' review: David Corenswet powers this exciting superhero saga

James Gunn 's Superman﻿ , starring David Corenswet, has finally flown into theaters and how! Delightful, mostly breezy, politically charged, and always entertaining, Superman gets most things right and is always on a mission to engage you. While it's not perfect and I found some parts to be somewhat exhausting, it's still a cinematic gift for fans both old and new.

Plot Can Superman defeat a powerful billionaire? Superman introduces us to the eponymous superhero (Corenswet), who's locked in a deadly battle with evil, conniving billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Luthor plans conspiracies to annihilate and enslave Superman, so much so that he goes from being a hero to being labeled a "rabid animal." Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, Superman/Clark Kent's girlfriend, while Skyler Gisondo essays their friend, Jimmy Olsen.

#1 Do you need to be DC expert before watching 'Superman'? Though background information will certainly help, you don't need to be well-versed in the lore of the superhero. The film is designed to appeal to new fans as much as it's meant for the loyal ones who have religiously followed DC for years. While some parts (and sometimes, characters) might get a bit confusing, they don't hamper your overall comprehension of the story.

#2 A humane superhero made of flesh and blood Perhaps the most striking aspect about Superman is how humane and vulnerable he is. The first time we meet him, he is battered, bruised, and struggling to spring to his feet, and we are told that he has lost his first-ever battle. This Man of Steel is unafraid, unashamed of his emotions, and on a crusade to prove that he's a "normal human."

#3 Brosnahan and Corenswet give the movie several warm moments Brosnahan and Corenswet have electric, charged chemistry that's easily discernible in each frame they share. Lois puts her life on the line to save Superman, and their conversations, even when sometimes cheeky, bring an instant smile to your face. In particular, watch out for the scene where Lois interviews Superman—it's feisty, gripping, and supremely engaging.

#4 Where is a superhero's home, really? In many ways, Superman is about our titular hero's quest for identity, home, love, and above all, a sense of belonging. His parents sent him to Earth to "save humanity," and despite his relentless heroism and noble deeds, his own people turn on him within minutes. Can Superman save the day as the only family he has known turns its back on him?

#5 Hoult blows you away with his performance Heroes shine the best in the presence of formidable, strong adversaries, and Hoult is cast perfectly as the primary antagonist. He commands fear from his first scene, and when you meet him, you know it will be an uphill climb for Superman to defeat him. Plus, no win ever comes easy for the superhero: he must bite the bullet over and over again.

#6 Areas where it could have been better Despite its merits, it can be tough sometimes to stay with the film consistently because of its uneven pacing. At a little over two hours, it's not excruciatingly long, but it oscillates between some overlong scenes and some undercooked ones. The movie also needed more scenes between Jimmy and Clark so we could have understood their friendship and camaraderie better.