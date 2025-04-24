What's the story

At one point in the final season of Netflix's You, a character says, "There are fates worse than death."

Perhaps one of those is an underwhelming and long-drawn-out final season of a series that was once insanely delicious.

Penn Badgley's final outing as Joe Goldberg is part thrilling, part underwhelming.

It certainly wraps up the story, but also leaves you wondering, "This is it?"