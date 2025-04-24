'You' S05 review: Joe returns for an underwhelming final season
What's the story
At one point in the final season of Netflix's You, a character says, "There are fates worse than death."
Perhaps one of those is an underwhelming and long-drawn-out final season of a series that was once insanely delicious.
Penn Badgley's final outing as Joe Goldberg is part thrilling, part underwhelming.
It certainly wraps up the story, but also leaves you wondering, "This is it?"
Story
Joe goes back to where it all began in S01
It's back to the beginning for everyone's favorite serial killer, Joe, who has settled in New York City with his wife, Kate Lockwood, and his son, Henry.
However, demons of his past continue to rattle and haunt him, and things take a turn for the worse when Kate's family threatens to tear them apart.
Can Joe save himself, one last time?
#1
Can't get enough of the literary references!
Starting with what works, You Season 5 retains much of the charm, smart humor, and satire that made it such a globally popular series right from the first season.
As has always been the case, writers, poets, novels, and poems are repeatedly mentioned, and more often than not, they foreshadow the events of the series.
Pay special attention each time a writer is name-dropped!
#2
Introduces several new characters important to the plot
As a true successor of the fourth season—which introduced us to the out-of-whack people in Kate's social circle—this installment, too, follows along similar lines, feeling instantly organic.
Kate's uncle Bob, and her sisters Raegan and Maddie are introduced, and the series populates itself with several such interesting, eccentric characters.
Also, extremely important this season is Henry, whose presence propels the narrative.
#3
How will the new romance alter Joe's life?
In the initial episodes, the series introduces Joe's new romantic interest, and if there's one thing we know about him, it's that he will, unfortunately, never stop chasing women.
No spoilers, but this new addition, Bronte, sets in motion a series of events that are essential to the final episode.
Moreover, she will keep reminding you of a central character from the past seasons.
#4
However, things go downhill very quickly
The final season is the perfect example of a show that has overstayed its welcome and doesn't know what to do with anyone, let alone the complex, dangerous protagonist.
After a rollicking start, it runs out of oxygen by the fourth episode, and what majorly follows is a slog.
With excessively slow episodes with only sporadic bursts of energy, this season tests your patience.
#5
More on the above aspect
Much of this season also becomes predictable because we have seen Joe's tricks numerous times, exhaustingly so.
That infamous blue cap that has saved Joe from being caught after numerous murders?
It's back, but for how long can you suspend your disbelief?
Separately, this season also wastes too much time on secondary characters and not enough on the main ones, thus, fizzling out quickly.
#6
The lack of thrills and twists disappoints you
After two interesting, engrossing episodes, You spends most of the time trying to find its lost glory.
While seeing familiar faces from the previous seasons is a pleasant surprise, it shockingly doesn't do much for the show's cause this time.
This season doesn't have its priorities in order, and its fatal flaws become increasingly evident as the episodes progress.
Verdict
Definitely watchable, but could have been better; 2.5/5 stars
When you bid goodbye to Joe, don't expect the kind of thrill that defined the first three seasons.
This installment isn't entirely a lost cause, and there are several incredibly thrilling, self-aware, and glorious moments here, supported by Badgley's stupendous craft.
However, a show's final season should leave you content and surprised.
This, tragically, left me underwhelmed.
2.5/5 stars.