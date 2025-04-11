Where to watch Tamil adult comedy 'Perusu' on OTT
What's the story
Tamil adult comedy drama Perusu, starring Vaibhav and Sunil Reddy, can now be streamed on Netflix. The movie, which was released in theaters in March, is an adaptation of the Sinhalese film Tentigo.
Directed by Ilango Ram, who also helmed the original, the film is available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The movie's plot revolves around the sudden demise of a respected elder in a village and the complications his family has to face.
Cast details
'Perusu' features an ensemble cast
Perusu features real-life brothers Vaibhav and Sunil as siblings.
Popular social media star Niharika NM makes her Tamil debut with the movie, alongside Chandini Tamilarasan, Deepa Shankar, Redin Kingsley, Bala Saravanan, VTV Ganesh, Karunakaran, Munishkanth, among others.
Stone Bench Films, Baweja Studios, and Ember Light Studio have produced the film.
Remake announcement
Hindi remake of 'Perusu' in the works
A Hindi remake of Perusu is in the works by Hansal Mehta, famed for his projects like Scam 1992, Scam 2003, and Scoop.
The Hindi adaptation will be produced by Sahil Saigal and Mukesh Chhabra, with Karan Vyas on board to adapt the script into Hindi.
However, the cast and release date details are yet to be announced.
The original film's unique plot and ensemble cast have set high expectations for the upcoming remake.