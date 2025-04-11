What's the story

Tamil adult comedy drama Perusu, starring Vaibhav and Sunil Reddy, can now be streamed on Netflix. The movie, which was released in theaters in March, is an adaptation of the Sinhalese film Tentigo.

Directed by Ilango Ram, who also helmed the original, the film is available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie's plot revolves around the sudden demise of a respected elder in a village and the complications his family has to face.