What's the story

Despite getting rave reviews for her performance in Netflix's Heeramandi, actor Aditi Rao Hydari has revealed an unexpected turn in her career trajectory.

Speaking to filmmaker Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Hydari recently revealed that she went through a "drought" of acting roles after the show.

"After Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on, and how it was loved, and I thought now it is going to be a bauchaar (shower) of interesting stuff."