'A drought...': Aditi on lack of work after 'Heeramandi'
Despite getting rave reviews for her performance in Netflix's Heeramandi, actor Aditi Rao Hydari has revealed an unexpected turn in her career trajectory.
Speaking to filmmaker Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Hydari recently revealed that she went through a "drought" of acting roles after the show.
"After Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on, and how it was loved, and I thought now it is going to be a bauchaar (shower) of interesting stuff."
Personal life
'We had to space it out...'
The actor added, "And then cut to... I am like 'what's going on?' It was really like a drought!"
In the same interview, Hydari also spoke about her wedding to actor Siddharth.
"Actually! No seriously, we had to space it out so that we get could get back from work, get married and then get back to work. But the wedding was a lot of fun."
The couple got married in September 2024 in a private ceremony.
Career highlights
Hydari's role in 'Heeramandi' and upcoming projects
In Heeramandi, Hydari played Bibbojaan, a character that received much attention for her dance number, Saiyaan Hatto Jao.
The series, released on May 1, 2023, examined the cultural reality of Heeramandi—a district filled with courtesans and patrons set against the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.
She will soon star in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romantic drama opposite Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, produced by Netflix.