Sikandar is an action thriller that narrates the tale of justice and standing against corruption.

Khan plays a fearless protagonist who dares to challenge a deeply rooted system, fighting for common citizens.

The film also stars veteran actor Sathyaraj as Minister Pradhan, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil.

The movie has reportedly been made on a staggering budget of ₹200cr, although official confirmation is still awaited.