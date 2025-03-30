'Sikandar' on OTT: Where to watch Salman's film post-theatrical run
What's the story
The much-anticipated Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, finally hit theaters on Sunday.
The film is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.
After its theatrical run, the movie will stream on Netflix two months later, around late May or early June.
Movie details
'Sikandar': A high-octane thriller with a powerful storyline
Sikandar is an action thriller that narrates the tale of justice and standing against corruption.
Khan plays a fearless protagonist who dares to challenge a deeply rooted system, fighting for common citizens.
The film also stars veteran actor Sathyaraj as Minister Pradhan, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil.
The movie has reportedly been made on a staggering budget of ₹200cr, although official confirmation is still awaited.
Process
How Khan bagged the film
Speaking about the film, Khan recently told ANI, "Ye Murugadoss ki script thi aur Murugadoss ne Sajid Nadiadwala ko sunayi."
"Agle hi din Sajid ka mujhe phone aaya ki sun lena aur shayad tumhe pasand aaye," he added. "Toh maine suna... maine bola, 'Isme pasand na aane wali kya cheez hai? Kab start karoge?' Toh is prakar se ye film bani hai."