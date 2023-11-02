Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli to unveil Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' intro

By Aikantik Bag 04:37 pm Nov 02, 202304:37 pm

'Indian 2' is set to release in 2024

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is one of the most anticipated sequels and now the wait is over! Yes, Lyca Productions revealed that the first glimpse titled Indian 2 - AN INTRO will be unveiled on Friday at 5:30pm IST. The production house also revealed that megastar Rajinikanth will be unveiling the Tamil glimpse. While announcing this, the banner wrote, "Their friendship that grew over the years has only gotten stronger with time!"

SS Rajamouli to release Telugu teaser

It was later disclosed that ace director SS Rajamouli will launch the Telugu glimpse of Indian 2. Lyca Productions posted the update on social media, stating, "When two magnificent forces meet we are surely in for a treat; Magnum opus director @ssrajamouli will release 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan and @shankarshanmugh's INDIAN 2 - AN INTRO tomorrow at 5:30 PM."

'Indian 2' cast, crew, and release details

Indian 2, the follow-up to the 1996 film with the same title, signifies the partnership between director Shankar and Haasan. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Guru Somasundaram, and Bobby Simha, among others. Anirudh Ravichander is responsible for the film's music, while R Rathnavelu and Ravi Varman will handle the cinematography. Indian 2 is scheduled for an August 15, 2024 release.

