By Aikantik Bag 02:11 pm Sep 28, 202302:11 pm

Uyir and Ulag celebrated their first birthday in Malaysia

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently celebrated their twin sons' first birthday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The proud parents shared glimpses of the festivities on Instagram, where they were seen holding their boys, Uyir and Ulag while wearing matching white outfits. The couple was joined by family members, too.

Recently, the new parents revealed Uyir and Ulag's faces online

The birthday celebration featured a forest and animal-themed cake for the twins, surrounded by blue and white balloons. Shivan thanked @gtholidays.in for helping them find the perfect location at St. Regis Kuala Lumpur and arranging the event, calling them their "one-stop shop for any of our travel plans." Recently, the couple revealed Uyir and Ulag's faces to the world. Shivan wrote, "Appa and Amma love U2 beyond what words could explain! Beyond anything and everything in this life!"

