'Thalapathy' Vijay's son Jason Sanjay signs Lyca Productions project

Entertainment

'Thalapathy' Vijay's son Jason Sanjay signs Lyca Productions project

Written by Aikantik Bag August 28, 2023 | 04:34 pm 2 min read

Jason Sanjay signs debut project with Lyca Productions

Jason Sanjay, son of superstar Thalapathy Vijay is preparing for his directorial debut with a project backed by the esteemed Lyca Productions. This collaboration has already generated excitement in the industry, although further details about the film remain under wraps. The production house took to Twitter and announced the same on Monday. Sanjay thanked Subaskaran and GKM Tamil Kumaran for their support in helping him achieve his dream of becoming a director.

Sanjay's gratitude to the makers

Speaking about the development, Sanjay said, "I am glad that they liked my script, and have given me complete creative freedom to materialize it. We are now in talks with the emerging stars of the industry and some happening technicians." The anticipation is huge among Vijay fans and they are speculating if the Theri actor will make a cameo in the upcoming project. However, rumors are rife that Vijay may soon transition from acting to politics.

Education and other details

Sanjay went to the American International School in Chennai. For higher education, he went to Canada. Reportedly, he has always been passionate about filmmaking. He even pursued a course in filmmaking before diving into this new venture. With Lyca Productions on board, the project will be a visual spectacle, indeed.

Share this timeline